Texas Woman Arrested For Threatening Judge At The Heart Of Abortion Pill Case

A woman who threatened to kill a federal judge, who put a halt on access to abortion pills, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The woman, Alice Marie Pence, allegedly called the office of a federal judge, who is not named in the court records, in Amarillo, Texas, in March and threatened to kill him, according to the AP. Pence was arrested by police and charged in court with “transmitting a threatening interstate communication and influencing a federal official by threat” and is scheduled for a hearing in Dallas on Nov. 22. (RELATED: Abortion Activists To Take Strategy ‘To The Next Level’ After Ohio Win)

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is the only federal judge in Amarillo and just a month prior to Pence’s alleged threats had halted the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the chemical abortion pill mifepristone, according to the AP.

Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the plaintiffs had shown a credible threat of “past and future harm resulting from the removal of restrictions” as the FDA attempted to speed along the approval process for the drug. His ruling came nearly a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

The drug is one in a two-step process prescribed for chemical abortions, which medical professionals have claimed put the woman at risk of serious health complications and even death in some cases, according to a lawsuit filed in November 2022. Missouri recently sued the FDA for allowing the pills to be shipped through the mail to patients, which state Attorney General Andrew Bailey said was “not only unlawful but would cost the lives of both women and their unborn children.”

The court documents did not list an attorney for Pence, according to the AP, and the Daily Caller News Foundation was unable to contact Pence for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.