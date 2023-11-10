Columbia University Suspends Anti-Israel Groups From Campus

Columbia University on Friday announced it is suspending two anti-Israel groups from campus.

The Ivy League university released a statement saying it has barred Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) for the remainder of the fall term, alleging the groups broke official Columbia rules related to holding on-campus events.

The groups are accused of ignoring multiple warnings by holding an “unauthorized event” Thursday which “included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” according to Columbia’s statement.

The groups will be ineligible to receive university funding and are barred from holding events on campus while on suspension, the statement says. Both SJP and JVP’s hopes for lifting the suspension will be contingent upon “demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials,” per Columbia.

Elite universities across the nation, such as the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University, have faced backlash from donors over allegations of on-campus antisemitism. Following Hamas’ deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, a bevy of left-wing student groups have issued statements denouncing Israel and have organized protests to express support for Palestine. Donors have accused university administrators of a sluggish response to denounce such demonstrations or issue statements acknowledging the Hamas massacre.

Columbia indefinitely postponed its annual “Giving Day” fundraising event in late October, saying it is “not the appropriate time to move forward” after “careful consideration and consultation with University and alumni leadership.” Columbia professor Shai Davidai, an Israeli American, ripped the university’s president over her alleged unwillingness to “eradicate all pro-terror student organizations from campus.”