‘Holocaust 2.0’ Reportedly Written On University Campus By Pro-Palestinian Activists

Screenshot/Twitter/jonathanallen44

Ilan Hulkower
The statement “Holocaust 2.0” was reportedly written on the grounds of the University of Maryland’s campus during a pro-Palestinian demonstration held on Thursday, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Allen.

A clip shared by Allen showed pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouting, “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.” Allen also shared a picture of the “Holocaust 2.0” statement while highlighting that the incident occurred at a “university with the 4th largest Jewish student population in the country—over 6,000 students (20% of campus).”

Other political statements like “stop genocide” and “save Gaza (not from Hamas from Israel)” were also written in chalk on the campus’ sidewalks, NBC Washington noted. (RELATED: Police Arrest 20 Ivy League Students At Pro-Palestine Protest)

“Now that I know what some people on this campus think, I don’t feel as safe walking around especially alone or especially at night,” one Jewish student told WUSA9.

The university condemned “hateful, and antisemitic sentiment expressed” during the protest organized by Students for Justice in Palestine and informed the public that police had opened an investigation, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The state’s Hillel, local Chabad, and the ADL’s Washington, D.C., branch released a joint statement saying the graffiti “is deeply troubling whether it was meant to trivialize the Holocaust or seen as a direct threat against Jewish students.”

This incident also comes on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night when Jews in Nazi Germany suffered government endorsed pogroms in 1938.