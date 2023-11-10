Video Shows Utter Devastation In Acapulco, Mexico, After Sudden Catastrophe

Footage of devastation from a sudden Category 5 hurricane in Acapulco, Mexico, was shared on social media Thursday.

Hurricane Otis unexpectedly developed from a small tropical storm to a Cat. 5 hurricane over the course of just 12 hours in late October. The system made a bee-line for the popular tourist destination of Acapulco, giving residents and guests almost no time to evacuate or prepare.

At least 46 people are known to have died as a result of the storm, with a further 58 still missing, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported.

It’s been two weeks since Category 5 Hurricane Otis blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco. The city is still reeling from the effects. ⁣

Footage shared on Twitter by AccuWeather showed that even two weeks after the storm, devastation still plagues the region. Entire beachside resorts have been coated in debris, palm trees stripped of their greenery and the actual shore almost looks totally washed-away.

Mexico’s government pledged at least $3.4 billion to help rebuild this slice of paradise to its former glory. Mudslides throughout the region have hampered restoration efforts, and power is still out for most. Many commercial and military airports were also damaged, adding to the chaos and lengthy recovery time, NOAA noted. (RELATED: Before-And-After Photos From Hurricane Idalia Are Mind-Blowing)

Otis was the biggest hurricane to hit Acapulco since 1997, when Hurricane Pauline struck, killing at least 300 people. NOAA is continuing to monitor the region to ensure this doesn’t happen again during 2023’s hurricane season.