‘She’s Really Embarrassed Herself’: Fox Business Panel Rips Ronna McDaniel Over Feud With Ramaswamy

Panelists on Fox Business Network ripped Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel over her feud with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Friday.

McDaniel said Ramaswamy “needs a headline” during a Thursday appearance on the network after the businessman called for her resignation and blasted NBC News host Kristen Welker during his opening statement. McDaniel also claimed Ramaswamy voted for Barack Obama, when Ramaswamy’s campaign website notes that he voted for a libertarian candidate in 2004 but did not vote in his 20s. (RELATED: ‘A Messaging Issue’: RNC Chair Reacts To Wisconsin Loss)

WATCH:



“Republicans should get tired of losing at this point,” former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz said. “Because I think there’s stuff going on behind the scenes that most Republicans are oblivious to. It’s not good enough to just be right on the issues. You gotta field good candidates and get out the vote.”

“Biden put out this executive order in March of 2021 that everybody is oblivious to. It leveraged all of federal government and all the employees to help them get out the vote for their low-propensity voters and people are oblivious to that. They use unions, they use not-for profits, they use teachers’ unions,” Chaffetz continued. “They do all these things to get out the vote and then we sit around scratching our heads and saying hey, we’re right on all the issues how come we’re we losing and it’s because Republicans haven’t figured out how to get out the vote and getting people registered and play by the rules they created.”

Republicans had a disappointing election night Tuesday, losing control of the Virginia General Assembly and failing to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

“She’s really embarrassed herself and I hope she gets called on the carpet by people because when says look at my record, I’m sorry, your record is a record of failure at this point and attacking Vivek Ramaswamy for pointing out that record of failure, makes me think that she’s more worried about protecting her own job than she is doing the things that Jason’s talking about, which is going out there and making sure that we – that Republicans are able to get people to the polls and do the blocking and tackling that is required to get Democrats out of office,” Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt said.

Ramaswamy has 4.7% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls from Oct. 17 to Nov. 5, with former President Donald Trump getting 58.5%, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida receiving 14.4% and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley getting 9%.

McDaniel fended off a challenge for the chairmanship of the RNC by lawyer Harmeet Dhillon in January, winning 111 votes out of the 168 for the position despite Republicans underperforming expectations of a “red wave” nationally in the 2022 midterm elections.

