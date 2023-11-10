When Crisis Is Knocking at Your Door – It’s Best to Stay Prepared

We all went through it during the last pandemic. Some of you may have seen the signs coming out of China and were a step ahead. But it’s not your fault if you weren’t. The vast majority of people were kept in the dark.

Even those who take their family’s safety seriously may have a basic First Aid Kit, but forget about biochemical threats, parasites and disease.

For months Big Pharma, the WHO, and the rest of the establishment hid the truth. They manipulated information and downplayed preventative measures like Ivermectin. And they did their best to push their own narrative and “solutions” for the issue, making the last few years the biggest wealth transfer period in history.

That’s why it’s important to stay prepared.

As we can see with the new conflicts coming out of Russia and the Middle East, the uncertainty is far from over. And the powers that be surely won’t let the next crisis go to waste. They keep getting away with it scot-free…

So what can we do?

Whether we’re talking about something simple, like a hiking injury or tick bite, or more serious threats like biochemical attacks or natural disasters – one thing is always worth more than its weight in gold: Medicine.

That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

Led by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jim Thorp, two courageous doctors who frequently speak out against the corrupt establishment, they are doing their utmost to make healthcare accessible to everyone.

Dr. Thorp is making it clear that now is the time to act:

“I’ve strongly recommended stockpiling critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family and patients have benefited. Now, in the fall of 2023, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

“If you have aspirin in your medicine cabinet, you should have a Medical Emergency Kit in your house.”

These Medical Kits are the gold standard in the case of emergency.

They are more affordable and more comprehensive compared to other prescription kits of the same type. And they’re made to last, with a standard shelf life of around 2 years or more, depending on the substance.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 virtual consultation for the kit prescription from a doctor you can trust

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook for safe use.

Together they treat:

Anthrax Bacterial Vaginosis Bite Wounds Bronchitis Chlamydia Clostridioides difficile Colitis COVID – 19 Gonorrhea Giardiasis Lice Nausea & Vomiting Pharyngitis Pinworms

Vaginal Candidiasis Viral Upper Respiratory Infection Plague (bioterror) Pneumonia Rickettsial Infections Scabies Shigella Infection Sinusitis Skin Infection Strep Throat Syphilis Tetanus Tick Exposure Tonsillitis Travelers Diarrhea Trichomoniasis Tularemia (bioterror) Urinary Tract Infection

We don’t know when the next crisis will take place so it’s best to prepare now.