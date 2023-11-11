Pope Removes Popular Conservative US Bishop Following Social Media Hit, Vatican Investigation

Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland was abruptly removed from his duties in the Diocese of Tyler in a rare move announced Saturday by the Vatican.

The popular Roman Catholic bishop, 65, had made polarizing statements online, claiming once that the Pope Francis was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.” Strickland criticized the Holy Father for his perceived stances and comments on gay and transgender Catholics, divorce, abortion and gay marriage.

Strickland was formally investigated by the Vatican earlier this year over his management of the Diocese of Tyler. (RELATED: ‘Please Don’t Listen To This Evil Woman,’ Catholic Bishop Warns About Hillary Clinton Following Abortion Comments)

Strickland reportedly refused to resign when requested to by the Vatican. He was since relieved of the position he has held since 2012.

BREAKING. Pope Francis has removed Bishop Joseph Strickland from governance of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. An Auxiliary Bishop of Austin has been named administrator. Pray for @BishStrickland He was asked to resign, refused to do so, now the Pope has formally removed him. pic.twitter.com/y081MuzLCy — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 11, 2023

Pope Francis has removed Bishop Joseph Strickland from the leadership of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. The move comes after an investigation which is understood to have found problems with his governance of the diocese including a breakdown in relations with priests & local… pic.twitter.com/NUby9Bj8Bm — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) November 11, 2023

Both the Vatican and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the decision, but neither’s statement listed a reason for the dismissal.

Bishop Strickland participated in a protest of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were set to honor a controversial anti-Catholic drag group, The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” Strickland led a prayer rally before the protest.

Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin will serve in the Diocese until a new Bishop is appointed, per the Vatican’s statement.