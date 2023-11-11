US Aircraft Goes Down Over Mediterranean In Training ‘Mishap’

A U.S. military aircraft went down on Friday evening in what officials describe as an accident during training operations, the U.S. European Command (USEUCOMM) announced.

An unspecified number of personnel were conducting a training exercise in the eastern Mediterranean when the aircraft experienced a “mishap,” USEUCOMM wrote in a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The cause of the mishap is still under investigation, although officials said the “sortie” was “purely related to training” and was not the result of “hostile activity.” (RELATED: Armed Drones Shot Down Near Base Hosting US Troops)

“On the evening of November 10, a U.S. military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down,” USEUCOMM wrote in the press release. “The cause of the training incident is currently under investigation. However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.”

The military declined to release more information about the personnel involved “out of respect for the families affected,” USEUCOMM noted in the press release. The agency will release more information as the ongoing investigation of the “training incident” reveals more details.

USEUCOMM told the DCNF that it has no more specifics at this time.

