Three Killed, 14 Injured In Early Morning NYC Apartment Fire

Fire engulfs a NYC residential building

Screenshot/NBC New York

Matthew Xiao Contributor
A devastating fire which engulfed a New York City residential building early Sunday morning killed three and injured 14, according to NBC New York. 

Firefighters arrived at the residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at around 5 a.m. and found all three floors on “heavy fire,” the outlet reported. 

Three victims — two 35-year-old men and a 63-year-old woman — were reportedly found in critical condition and later died at a nearby hospital, authorities confirmed, per the outlet. 

Firefighters rescued 14 other individuals who were either treated at the scene or rushed to a hospital, the outlet reported. At least six were found inside the building, while the others were in adjoining buildings, per the outlet.

NYC Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito said the rescue was a “very difficult, dangerous fire operation,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’: Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Family From House Fire)

The fire department initiated a three-alarm response, meaning the amount of firefighters and essential resources dispatched to the scene was triple that of a basic response, per the outlet. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear as of Sunday afternoon, per NBC New York.  

