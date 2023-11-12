Marine Corps Recruiter Under Investigation For Memoir Allegedly Detailing Sex With Recruit

The Marine Corps is investigating a recruiter over a possibly inappropriate relationship with a potential recruit as detailed in his self-published “memoir,” Military.com reported Wednesday.

Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Champagne, 36, published the story which he reportedly referred to in the book as a “scandalous romantic relationship” with a “young woman” interested in joining the military. He reportedly mentioned the woman had to obtain parental consent to be recruited, suggesting she might have been a minor at the time, according to Military.com.

“This is not the kind of guy you want recruiting your children,” Rob Kersch, Champagne’s former father-in-law, told the outlet.

“The kind of conduct that we’re discussing is absolutely not representative of … the Marine Corps at large,” Capt. Bryanna Kessler stated, noting that Champagne is no longer in the recruiting position pending the inquiry’s results, the report says.

Marine Under Investigation After Publishing Memoir About Sexual Relationship with Young Potential Recruit https://t.co/6tx748TWDc — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) November 9, 2023

Pentagon policy strictly prohibits recruiters from having romantic or sexual relationships with prospects. The website listing Champagne’s book has been deactivated following the announcement of the investigation, according to Military.com. (RELATED: REPORT: Female Army Commander Facing Allegations Of Sexual Assault Towards Male Subordinates)

Kessler assured that the young woman — named “Cosette” in the memoir — is not at risk of further contact from Champagne and that her family is aware of the ongoing justice process, per the outlet.

“NCIS takes allegations of criminal sexual misconduct very seriously,” Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesperson Jeff Houston told Military.com. “Out of respect for the investigative process and to protect victim privacy, NCIS does not comment on, confirm details relating to, or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations that involve allegations of criminal sexual misconduct.”