SUZANNE DOWNING: How Many Perverts Did The FBI Ignore While It Chased Trump Supporters?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, by its own admission, neglected at least one critical investigation into horrific child sexual exploitation, while diverting agency resources toward investigating those thought to be involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

An example of FBI misdirecting its resources is the disturbing case of an Alaska man, Brogan T. Welsh, who allegedly distributed child pornography and expressed disgusting fantasies online about anally raping male children.

The FBI had Welsh in its sights and was set to bring charges against him. Even one week before Jan. 6, 2021, the man they believe is Welsh was trying to get a sex date with a prepubescent boy online.

But the FBI but dropped the case on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI’s Statement of Facts to the court. It had more important things to investigate – Trump supporters.

How many other cases of equal or greater severity have been dropped by the FBI in favor of targeting politically active Americans?

The alarming nearly three-year delay in arresting Welsh raises concerns about the FBI’s priorities and whether it is really dedicated to protecting vulnerable children from heinous sexual predators.

Welsh was finally indicted in late October in the District of Columbia on charges of distributing child pornography. Other charges may be developed as his activities are uncovered.

The arrest itself occurred a few days later in Anchorage. From the time the FBI dropped the case in 2021 until just two weeks ago, Welsh likely continued to be part of online exploitation of children. (RELATED: SUZANNE DOWNING: Generation Blubber — Good Times Forge Weak Men)

This isn’t just a kinky proclivity of a hyper-sexualized adult man. Before his case was forgotten about by the FBI, Welsh had contacted someone on a kiddie-porn internet platform. He apparently believed the man to be the father of a minor child, and Welsh expressed a desire to travel to the District of Columbia to sexually abuse the purported child. The description of what he wanted to do to the child is graphic.

That man turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. The evidence against Welsh was substantial, including IP addresses, online identities, explicit images, and videos depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent boys. In text messages, Welsh was recorded telling the FBI undercover officer how much he wanted to rape the man’s son. It is unimaginable that such a case would be put on hold. But it was.

After the FBI lost interest in Welsh on Jan. 6, 2021, it wasn’t until August 2023 that the FBI stumbled upon Welsh’s file, and it only did so because it was investigating another unrelated case.

This disturbing incident highlights a concerning pattern of the FBI diverting resources away from vital cases to pursue politically motivated agendas.

In the months following Jan. 6, 2021, innocent Alaskans, including Paul and Marilyn Hueper of Homer, were targeted by the FBI. Agents came bursting through the front door of the couple’s home on April 28, 2021, saying they were searching for then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Investigators left with a pocket-size copy of the U.S. Constitution that the agency took into evidence, thinking it added credence to their case, but the laptop was nowhere to be found in Alaska because this turned out to be a case of badly mistaken identity.

Anchorage activist Jay McDonald was also subjected to a harassing interrogation from the FBI because the agency had opened up a tip line and a political operative from the Democratic side submitted McDonald’s name as someone who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The records show, however, that McDonald was in Alaska that day. It was a case of political warfare, and the FBI was a useful pawn, while McDonald rightfully feared for his family’s safety.

These instances of mistaken identity and political harassment demonstrate how valuable FBI resources were misallocated while perverts ran wild.

During Welsh’s ultimate arrest, the FBI said it found incriminating evidence in his Anchorage room, “Including sex toys that are very small in size and apparently consistent with the body size of an approximate 10-year-old boy, including: a silicon ring, apparently of the type commonly referred to as a ‘cock ring;’ a bag of ‘sensory finger rings’ which are apparently devices for manual sexual stimulation; a very small dildo consistent in size with anal penetration; and the following clothing consistent with a 10-year-old boy and too small for an adult person of WELSH’s size: two pairs of underwear; and one pajama bottom.” (RELATED: SUZANNE DOWNING: Bezos Saw The Graffiti On The Wall In Seattle, And He’s Heading For A Better Tax Climate)

The investigation revealed that a 10-year-old boy was, in fact, residing at the residence with Welsh.

“On January 6, 2021, FBI, Washington Field Office, this investigation was halted due to events that occurred at the United States Capitol Building that day,” the Statement of Facts said.

How long might this case have been ignored if it had not stumbled on it again?

This is a job for the Chairman James Comer of the Congressional Oversight and Accountability Committee, who should review the Statement of Facts of this case and subpoena the FBI Director Christopher Wray and his subordinates to answer the question: How many other Brogan Welshes are still out there committing crimes, while the FBI conducts manhunts relating to Jan. 6?

Suzanne Downing is the founder of Must Read Alaska and serves as the managing editor of the publication.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.