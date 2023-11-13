Donald Trump’s Sister Dead At 86

Former President Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, was found dead Monday morning, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Barry, 86, was found dead at her Upper East Side home Monday morning, two people familiar with the matter told The Times. It is unclear what her cause of death is.

Breaking News: Maryanne Trump Barry, the former federal court judge and older sister of Donald Trump, died at 86 in New York City. https://t.co/7UsOyBv3xP — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 13, 2023

Barry was a federal judge in New Jersey and retired from her position in 2019. The former president and his sister were reportedly very close but tensions arose when their niece, Mary L. Trump, promoted a memoir about the family and released audio showing Barry critical of her brother.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, passed away in 2022 while his younger brother Robert passed away in 2020. Trump held a funeral service for Robert at the White House.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.