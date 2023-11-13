‘Close To A Death Blow’: Elie Honig Says There’s One Charge In Civil Case That Could Tank Trump Org

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Monday there is one charge in the New York civil case against former President Donald Trump that could severely hurt the Trump Organization.

Democratic New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James brought charges against Trump and his business in September 2022 in an effort to secure $250 million in damages and prevent the former president from doing business in the state. The state rested its case, with Trump’s defense now taking the stand.

Honig said it’s likely the defense will call Trump’s son, Eric Trump, to the stand but that “the heart” of the defense’s witnesses will be experts and accountants. Honig said the defense will try to defend the valuations of several of the properties listed in the filing, such as Mar-a-Lago and the Trump Tower Penthouse.

Lawyers will also argue there’s no victims because the banks that provided loans to the Trump Organization did so willingly, according to Honig.

“Can you remind people what’s at stake here?” CNN’s Phil Mattingly asked. (RELATED: ‘Bizarre And Biased’: Elise Stefanie Files Complaint Against Judge Overseeing Trump Civil Fraud Trial)

“Yeah, so a couple of things. First of all, important to remember, the judge has already ruled for the AG and against Donald Trump on one of the causes of action. The judge found that there was ‘persistent fraud or illegality.’ But there’s still a lot in play here. There are six other causes of action. Conspiracy, insurance fraud, false statements and finally, the judge — and remember, there’s no jury here, this is all up to the judge — the judge has to assess damages,” Honig said.

“The AG is looking for $250 million. And perhaps more importantly, she’s looking to suspend the Trump organization’s business certificate, which would effectively put them out of business in New York and perhaps abroad–”

“Indefinitely,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow suggested.

“Yes, indefinitely would be close to a death blow for the Trump organization if that’s how it comes out,” Honig said.

Trump has frequently slammed the case as a “political witch hunt” after James campaigned on targeting the former president.