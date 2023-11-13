There is no more important issue than purging the Deep State, and Donald Trump has spent his time out of office planning how to do just that. Little coverage has been devoted to the plan so far, but the corporate media is starting to wise up. Republicans have a very short window to set the narrative before the media brands it an authoritarian power grab.
Republicans Need To Act NOW To Beat The Liberal Narrative On Trump’s Deep State Purge
ANALYSIS
