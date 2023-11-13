House GOP Report Finds Mayorkas Committed ‘Mass Waste And Abuse’ Of Taxpayer Dollars Ahead Of Possible Impeachment

The House Homeland Security Committee released a report Monday finding that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies wasted taxpayer dollars to support illegal immigration, according to a copy of the report obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Mayorkas’ policies could cost U.S. taxpayers $451 billion, according to the copy of the report, which cites data from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). Some major costs the committee points to are in the health care sector, law enforcement, education, welfare, housing, care of unaccompanied children, transportation and damage to private property.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution against Mayorkas on Thursday for “high crimes and misdemeanors” in connection with his handling of illegal immigration in the U.S. (RELATED: Mayorkas Dodges GOP Senator’s Question On Whether Border Crisis Presents Terrorism Threat)

For example, total Medicaid costs for “emergency services for undocumented aliens” in fiscal year 2021 surpassed $7 billion, while also exceeding $5.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, the report said, citing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

“It is morally unacceptable that American taxpayer dollars should be funneled to those who violate our laws and demand expansive, taxpayer-funded benefits like education, health care, housing, and more. Many of these individuals will likely represent a drain on American society for the remainder of their days in the United States, constantly absorbing more benefits from the state than they ever contribute—to say nothing of the fact that they have no lawful basis to remain in the country to begin with,” the report concluded as part of the committee’s fourth phase of its investigation into Mayorkas.

DHS believes that Republicans in the House are wasting their time targeting Mayorkas, an agency spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“While the House Majority has wasted months trying to score points with baseless attacks, Secretary Mayorkas has been doing his job and working to keep Americans safe. Under his leadership, the Department of Homeland Security is stopping unprecedented amounts of fentanyl from entering the country, countering threats from the Chinese government, helping communities recover from natural disasters, and working to protect our nation from cyberattacks, terrorism, and targeted violence. Instead of continuing their reckless impeachment charades and attacks on law enforcement, Congress should work with us to keep our country safe, build on the progress DHS is making, and deliver desperately needed reforms for our broken immigration system that only legislation can fix,” the spokesperson said.

A vote on Greene’s resolution will occur within two legislative days of introduction. Mayorkas is also expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday, alongside FBI Director Chris Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.

“Mayorkas’ policies have enabled this mass waste and abuse of taxpayer resources. His policies and actions have encouraged millions of people to cross our borders illegally. His department has released millions of illegal aliens into the United States rather than detaining or removing them, as required by law,” the report states.

“And there is no end in sight. As long as Mayorkas insists on these failed policies, Americans will be the ones on the hook for the bill incurred by the millions of lawbreakers demanding benefits from Uncle Sam.”

