‘They Are Sharp’: Ingraham Discusses Concerns Over Biden’s ‘Diminished Capacity’ Before His Meeting With Xi Jinping

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham stated Monday that President Joe Biden’s “diminished capacity” is a “problem for America,” especially due to his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Former Trump U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his concerns over Biden’s upcoming meeting with Xi. However, when Ingraham proceeded to ask him how vulnerable America could be “given Biden’s diminished capacity,” Lighthizer focused his attention more on the current administration’s “appeasement policy towards China.” (RELATED: Chinese State Media Optimistic Xi Will Get What He Wants From Biden During Upcoming Meeting)

“I’m far more worried about the substance than I am about whether or not he can do the job. China is more aggressive than they have been in decades. And they’re a real threat to this country. And unfortunately, this administration and this president do not understand that — their policy is not in the national interest from a national security point of view, certainly not from an economics point of view,” Lighthizer stated.

“So if you look at how they’re talking — what they’re going to accomplish in this meeting is, you know, they’re going to talk to him about fentanyl. Well, all the fentanyl in the United States comes through Mexico from China. They’re going to talk about Ukraine. Well, the Ukraine war is being funded by China. They’re going to talk about the Middle East. They say they’re going to try to convince Xi Jinping that instability in the Middle East is not in China’s interests. Well, of course, it’s in their interest. That’s why they’re paying for it. That’s why they’re bankrolling it.” (RELATED: ‘That Is Crap’: Biden, Xi Had Heated Argument Over Alleged Biolabs In Ukraine, Book Says)

“But Bob hold on — I agree with you on everything you just said. But you know – I know you’re not a doctor, you haven’t examined Biden, but you’ve been at these meetings. You have got to be sharp with these people because they are sharp. I mean, they were up against – across the table from Blinken in Alaska and they, you know, they chewed him up and spit him out, you know, back two years ago, and now it’s with Biden,” Ingraham pushed back.

“I mean, the substance is horrific, but Biden can’t master the details of the names of his own cabinet, Bob. So we have a double problem, the substantive issue, and the fact that we have a president who does not have – as Politico said – the capacity to do the things that a normal president would be doing. That is a problem for America right now, in addition to all the other problems,” she added.

Biden is set to meet Xi face-to-face on Nov. 15 in San Francisco, California, for the first time since November 2022. Although tensions have been tight over the past year, mainly regarding Biden’s stance on Taiwan, experts on both sides have remained cautiously optimistic for the outcome of the meeting.

The White House has communicated that the meeting between the two leaders will aim to develop a “framework” between the two countries as well as “clearing up misperceptions,” according to CNN.

CNN political director David Chalian recently highlighted a national poll from the outlet stating that only 25 percent of respondents now believe Biden has the stamina for 2024, according to Fox News.