Love Triangle? Police Allege Husband In Open Relationship With Wife Researched Poison Methods Before Her Death

Police allege a former clinic doctor, who was charged with the murder of his wife, may have poisoned her after falling for another woman, according to warrants obtained by CBS News and other outlets.

Rochester, Minnesota, police charged Connor Bowman, a 30-year-old Mayo Clinic doctor, with second degree murder after his wife, Betty, died in August under what local outlet KIMT called “mysterious circumstances.”

The Bowmans had reportedly entered into an open relationship and Connor had fallen for another woman. The pair were reportedly headed for divorce, according to CBS News.

Friends reportedly told police that the Bowmans were both allegedly in extramarital relationships that were straining their marriage, MPR News reported. Connor allegedly had a significant amount of debt, something he had reportedly kept hidden from his wife, per MPR. (RELATED: Minnesota Poison Specialist Accused Of Fatally Poisoning Wife, Trying To Stop Autopsy)

Connor, who doubled as a poison control specialist at the University of Kansas, had allegedly been researching a drug called colchicine, which is used to treat gout, MPR noted. An autopsy on Betty, which Connor reportedly objected to, found colchicine in her system despite her never having been diagnosed with gout or prescribed the drug, CBS reported.

Connor allegedly made her a “suspicious smoothie,” which reportedly prompted a friend to joke he may have been trying to kill her, according to CBS. The night of her hospitalization, he allegedly “surprised her with an alcoholic drink,” CBS continued.

Connor, who reportedly had a $450,000 life insurance policy on his wife, had allegedly used the computer at his University of Kansas job to search lethal doses of several drugs for a 120 pound person, according to CBS News. The outlet also claimed he used an online pharmacy to purchase colchicine.

Bowman is being held on $5 million bond at the Olmstead County Jail, per CBS.