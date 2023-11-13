Major Dem Money Machine Announces New Target For 2024

A super PAC funded by liberal megadonors and foundations announced a multi-million dollar push to register voters likely to support Democrats in 2024 state legislature elections.

Forward Majority Action on Monday announced the launch of its $25 million Battleground Voter Project, an initiative that aims to get people likely to support the Democratic Party registered to vote in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. Forward Majority Action is funded by a who’s who of liberal megadonors and political organizations, including the Soros family, left-wing groups like the Sixteen Thirty Fund and Bridge to Democracy and liberal megadonors like Reid Hoffman and Karla Jurvetson,

The super PAC said its voter registration efforts will be focused on winning majorities for Democrats in state legislatures, but adds that the Democratic voters they register “will also impact elections in 5 critical battleground states in the fight for the presidency, 13 competitive congressional districts in the path to flipping the US House, and 4 US Senate races.” Forward Majority said it has identified 2 million unregistered likely Democratic voters across its targeted states. (RELATED: DC Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Left-Wing Dark Money Juggernaut)

Just under 43,000 votes across Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin decided the 2020 election. The 2016 election was similarly close, with Donald Trump’s victory hinging on just under 78,000 votes across Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Forward Majority said its goal is to register 200,000 Democrat-friendly voters in key states ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund has given Forward Majority Action over $4 million since 2018. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, alongside several other major left-wing nonprofits, is managed by Arabella Advisors. Arabella Advisors is headed by Eric Kessler, a veteran of the Clinton administration, and manages a network of nonprofit entities, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, that bankroll numerous left-leaning organizations and fiscally sponsor advocacy groups.

Virginia was on the verge of a GOP trifecta tonight. Defending and winning the Virginia Senate allows Democrats to continue to protect abortion rights in the last Southern state without post-Dobbs restrictions. — Forward Majority (@ForwardMajority) November 8, 2023



Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a Democratic megadonor, has given Forward Majority Action $1.25 million since 2018. In addition to donating millions to Democrats, Hoffman also visited Jeffery Epstein’s private island and planned to stay at Epstein’s Manhattan property in 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, gave Forward Majority Action $450,000 between 2020 and 2022. Karla Jurvetson, one of the most prolific Democratic donors in the country, gave Forward Majority Action $3.9 million in 2020.

Bridge to Democracy, a project of American Bridge 21st Century, gave Forward Majority Action $2.5 million in 2022. American Bridge 21st Century is a major Democrat-aligned PAC.

Forward Majority Action did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

