Orthodontist Offers Free Guns

A North Carolina orthodontics office is offering a free handgun to customers who start Invisalign treatment, a form of clear dental aligners, WRAL-TV reported Wednesday.

Gladwell Orthodontics has developed the promotion in partnership with Youngsville Gun Club & Range. The eligible patients can choose between a free Glock 19 — which has a retail price of over $500 — and a membership at the gun club, according to WRAL-TV.

Gastonia-based attorney Ron Shook confirmed the offer, which is limited to individuals on the gun club’s email list, was legal. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recommends such transactions be coordinated through a licensed firearms dealer to ensure a background check is conducted, the agency’s spokesperson told the outlet.

“It’s a process. They have to come; they have to have a valid driver’s license. They have to be a legal citizen; they have to be 21 and older. We do a background check here on site. That has to come back approved. They have to fill out all the paperwork,” Youngsville Gun Club & Range owner, Kurt Lieberman, told WRAL-TV. (RELATED: Georgia Lt. Gov Announces Plan To Pay Teachers $10,000 To Carry Guns At School)

“The person who actually gets started with the Invisalign treatment has to actually be the eligible person,” Dr. Jason Gladwell, the owner of the orthodontics office, said. He noted the offer is “nontransferable,” per WRAL-TV.

Gladwell mentioned the promotion has garnered more attention than anticipated, the outlet noted.