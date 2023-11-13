REPORT: Officer Gets Pummeled After Two Groups Of Knife-Wielding Men Brawl On Subway

A group of knife-wielding men repeatedly punched a New York City Police Department (NYPD) lieutenant in the face on an NYC subway train, reports say.

Officers were en route to the scene after reports from a subway conductor saying two groups of knife-wielding men were arguing and fighting on train headed for the Bronx at roughly 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Daily News reported, citing police.

One group got off the train at W. 231 St., but the other group remained and were confronted by law enforcement at the 238th St. Station, according to the Daily News. (RELATED: Fox News Weatherman Savagely Beaten By ‘Children’ On Subway)

Thugs charged in NYC subway beating of NYPD lieutenant, held at Rikers Island on $40K bail https://t.co/d91KnMjDs7 pic.twitter.com/9WLclNNJ1c — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2023

The lieutenant then boarded the train to demand the group remaining on the train disembark, but they allegedly resisted, and two of them repeatedly punched the officer in the face while two others watched, the Daily News reported.

The lieutenant was able to defend himself and get out onto the train platform before drawing his weapon and chasing the men who had allegedly fled, according to the outlet. The alleged attackers ran down the tracks but were eventually apprehended by police after a brief pursuit, per the Daily News.

Police recovered a knife, a box cutter and a straight razor after making the arrests, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement.

The two detained suspects were identified as Marquise Webb and Brian Innocent, per the Daily News. Webb and Innocent, both 24, were charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, the New York Post reported. They are being held at Rikers Island on $40,000 cash bail, the outlet reported in a separate article, citing court records.

The NYPD lieutenant was reportedly taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with cuts and bruising to his eye. He is in stable condition, according to the New York Post.