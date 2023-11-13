Secret Service Agents Open Fire On Individuals While Protecting Biden’s Granddaughter

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on individuals who tried to break into one of their unoccupied vehicles Sunday, according to The AP.

Three people broke into the unmarked parked Secret Service vehicle while the agents were protecting Naomi Biden during a trip to Georgetown, according to The AP. One agent opened fire on the individuals though no one was hit by the gunfire.

The three individuals fled the scene in a red car, the Secret Service told The AP.

Washington, D.C., police have logged more than 750 carjackings and over 6,000 stolen cars in 2023, the AP reported. Violent crime in the city is up 40% since 2022.

To help combat the rise in carjackings and stolen vehicles, Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a program that provides residents with tracking devices to help find their cars if taken. The city gave tags, which are installed into one’s car, to residents in areas that are the most prone to theft.

“Our goal is not just to prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, but also to ensure swift law enforcement action when these incidents occur,” acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said in the press release. “These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations.”