‘Strong Signal’: Elite University Students Hold Weeks Long Pro-Palestinian Sit-In Protest

Students at Stanford University are weeks into a pro-Palestinian sit-in protest, according to The Stanford Daily.

The “Sit-In to Stop Genocide” protest on Stanford University’s campus started after Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed over 1,400 people, and it is now in its third week, according to The Stanford Daily, the campus newspaper. The students are demanding a series of actions from the administration, including condemning Israel and giving additional resources to Palestinian students, according to the group’s Instagram. (RELATED: Florida University System Bans Funding Political ‘Activism,’ Programs That Segregate By Race Or Sex)

Students are sitting in at White Plaza on campus in rotating 24 hour shifts, and some students are sleeping at the site, according to The College Fix.

The group is also demanding that the university commit to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for cutting ties with Israel, according to the Instagram post. They are also demanding that the university create an investigative committee to “correct the directives, faculty, and research initiatives contributing to subjugation of Palestinian people.”

“I thought the shock factor of having tents up in White Plaza would send a strong signal that this is a cause many people deeply care about,” the master’s student who founded the sit-in and requested anonymity, told The Stanford Daily.

Stanford and Sit-In to Stop Genocide did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

