Trump’s Right – Nothing Else Matters If America Doesn’t Face ‘Threats From Within’

Donald Trump drove fear into the heart of the corporate media this weekend. They pretended it was a righteous fear, a patriotic concern for the health of America’s democracy and the good of its people. But the truth is much less noble; their primordial fear is for themselves alone, and what will come of their power, status, and privilege if Trump wins another four years in the White House. Like a wounded animal sensing a predator closing in, they are right to be afraid.