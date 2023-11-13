Unearthed Speeches Reveal Xi Jinping’s Military Plans For Face-Off Against The West: REPORT

Unearthed speeches that China’s communist dictator made to its military reveal Beijing has long-planned an armed struggle against the U.S., The New York Times reported Monday.

Between 2012 and 2016, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a series of speeches to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warning that the West would never passively allow a communist nation to become the world’s superpower, the NYT reported. Xi and President Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco on Nov. 15. (RELATED: Chinese State Media Optimistic Xi Will Get What He Wants From Biden During Upcoming Meeting)

“Beyond doubt, our country’s growing strength is the most important factor driving a profound readjustment of the international order,” Xi told military leaders in November 2015, the NYT reported. “Some Western countries absolutely never want to see a socialist China grow strong under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Xi’s Chinese-language talks to the PLA, collectively known as “Xi Jinping’s Selected Major Statements on National Defense and Military Development,” stand in stark contrast with assurances he gave world leaders like former President Barack Obama, the NYT reported.

Not long after telling Obama that China wouldn’t militarize the South China Sea, Xi ordered his commanders to do just that, according to the NYT. “We’ve seized the opportunity, eliminated intervention and sped up construction on South China Sea islands and shoals, achieving a historic breakthrough in maritime strategy and defending maritime rights,” Xi told his officers, the NYT reported.

“Xi Jinping’s Selected Major Statements on National Defense and Military Development” reveal that the communist dictator has long held that China’s military strength, above all else, will determine whether or not the nation will succeed or fail on the global stage.

“In international contestation, political operations are very important, but ultimately it comes down to whether you have strength and whether you can use that strength,” Xi told the Central Military Commission in November 2015, according to the NYT. “Relying on a silver tongue won’t work.”

Xi’s attitude towards military might echoes the thinking of the first CCP chairman, Mao Zedong, who infamously quipped that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” Likewise, long before Xi’s tenure, the CCP was already hard at work deceiving the West about its militarism.

In 1990, Deng Xiaoping, who served as China’s de facto leader before Jiang Zemin, notoriously issued the 24-Character Strategy: “Observe calmly; secure our position; cope with affairs calmly; hide our capacities and bide our time; be good at maintaining a low profile; and never claim leadership.”

More recently, around 2000, China’s civilian intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, allegedly dispatched an undercover asset named Zheng Bijian to convince U.S. think tanks, such as the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace, about “China’s Peaceful Rise,” Alex Joske, a former analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in November 2022.

Zheng Bijian’s theory holds that “tougher U.S. policies towards China” will only “empower hardliners to move China further away from democracy,” Joske told the DCNF.

The Chinese Embassy and the White House did not respond immediately to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.