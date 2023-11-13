David Cameron Comes Back To Take On New Job

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron announced Monday that he had been picked by the current prime minister to become the foreign secretary of the government.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted,” Cameron wrote on Twitter.

“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard,” he added.

The former British prime minister emphasized in his post that although he had his disagreements with Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, he regarded the current head of the Conservative Party as “a strong and capable Prime Minister.”

Conservative Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News that he thought this development was “very interesting” and that the last time he could remember something like this happening in British politics was back in the 1970s with then-former Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home.

The British politician further stated that he thought the sacking of Suella Braverman, the former foreign secretary, was “a mistake” and that he thought the former occupant understood “what the country thinks” about a range of issues and that she was committed toward delivering on promises to the British voters.

Cameron has been in the political wilderness since his resignation from the premiership in 2016 after a failed campaign against the U.K. leaving the European Union, the Guardian reported.