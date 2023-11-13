Young Americans Are Having Less And Less Sex, But It’s Not Because They’ve Found Jesus, Mary Rooke Explains

Daily Caller writer and podcast host Mary Rooke explained why Americans are having less sex than possibly ever before, and it is not because they have found Jesus.

Rooke explained that young Americans are not forming social relationships and taking any risks or experiencing any adventures, leaving members of Generation Z to be unable to form sexual and loving relationships.

“We have an issue where it’s not even just that they’re not having sex anymore, these kids are not even getting together in real life, period,” Rooke told Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese on WMAL’s “The Vince Coglianese Show.”

“They’re not making friendship connections. The same studies that are showing kids are kind of rebelling against our hyper-sexual nature or hyper-sexual society are the same ones that are reporting 41% of students or kids reported that they were not getting together as teenagers. Like, not going out and playing capture the flag, not taking their bikes and riding them around, not kind of getting into those innocent, adventurous moments as teenagers.”

“So it’s no wonder that if they can’t even take that little risk or that little adventure, they’re not gonna be going out and forming loving or sexual relationships with one another,” the “Trad-ish” host continued. (RELATED: ROOKE: Fewer Young People Than Ever Are Getting Laid, And Eggheads Are Arguing The Ethics Of Having Sex With Animals)

Rooke pointed out that children these days are under strict adult supervision which restricts them from learning to be independent and learn from their mistakes. This supervision leaves children to stay inside and lack the freedom to leave their home and form social relationships with others.

“These kids aren’t getting together so Bumble’s useless to them, these apps are useless to them. Why would they need an app that’s going to connect them with someone in real life, they’re never gonna go out of the house,” Rooke added.

Coglianese pointed to the change of views surrounding sexual relationships in society, especially among conservative Christians, where adults used to fear their teenage children getting pregnant. He said shows such as “16 and Pregnant” possibly scared teens away from sex because they did not want to emulate the people on that show and other pop culture entertainment.

“I think that what it actually did was harm teens and young adults’ views on relationships and what they are really like,” Rooke said. “So the only relationships that you’re seeing now are the ones being portrayed in entertainment and if you’re watching this teen girl get disrespected by her teen father and then the parents say ‘leave him,’ then those are the life lessons you’re taking with you, like that this is how all marriages, or at least this is how all relationships are gonna be. So it doesn’t just scare you off from teen pregnancy, but it’s clearly scaring kids off from just dating in general.”

She also said smartphones have contributed to the lack of social interactions, including with their parents who they are supposed to learn from, and the negative worldview among children and teens today.

Rooke added that marriage is the most important and valuable thing a person can do in their life, and the lack of social interaction and dating among young people today is driving a wedge between then pursuing love.

She said past generations pursued the kind of adventure necessary to be in a successful and loving relationship. She told the story of her own grandparents who eloped when her grandmother was just 16 years old, which required her to lie about her age in order to get married.

“That is the hyper-type of adventure and love that people should be searching for and now we’re telling — it’s no wonder, we’re telling all of these men don’t come up, don’t approach, don’t do these things. My grandfather would’ve had the hardest time living in this age, I’m glad that he didn’t have to because man it would’ve been tough,” Rooke said.