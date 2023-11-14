Biden Tells Families Of Hostages In Gaza ‘We’re Coming’

President Joe Biden said “we’re coming” Tuesday when asked to give a message to the families of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

At least nine Americans are still missing following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel which left more than 1,000 dead. The United States is in continued “ongoing negotiations” with Hamas to free the hostages, White House’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC Sunday. While the White House continues to focus on getting hostages out of Gaza, Biden is telling their families to “hang in there.”

“Mr. President, can you address the hostages directly and give them a message of hope and resilience in these troubling times?” a reporter asked Biden following his address on the “climate crisis.”

“Yes, I can. I’ve been talking [inaudible] with people involved every single day. I believe it is going to happen but I don’t want to give any detail,” the president responded.

“What’s your message for the families?” the reporter followed up.

“Hang in there. We’re coming,” Biden said before exiting the room.

After Biden previously pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue a three-day humanitarian pause in its military operations against Hamas, Israel announced it would implement humanitarian pauses for four hours each every day.

The White House has maintained its opposition to a ceasefire in the fighting. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has repeated that the Biden administration believes that a ceasefire will only benefit Hamas. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Own Staffers Turn On President, Accuse Him Of ‘Spreading Misinformation’: REPORT)

“I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” Biden previously said while at a fundraising event on Nov. 2.