Massive Recalls Announced Over Bacterial Contamination In Pet Food

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a major pet food recall, Thursday, over bacterial contamination.

Multiple popular brands of dog and cat food are part of the national recall, including Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food, Super Premium Dog Food, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food and Mid America pet food, according to the CDC. Owners are being urged to throw away any of these items they may have at home, but should not touch them if possible, as they may be contaminated with salmonella.

“People in this outbreak got sick from touching recalled dog food, touching things like dog bowls that contained the dog food, or touching the poop or saliva of dogs that were fed the dog food. Most of the sick people in this outbreak are infants,” the CDC wrote in the official notice. At least seven people have fallen sick from the contaminated food products, with at least one person needing to be hospitalized.

Owners should monitor pets for signs of lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, the FDA noted. Many pets will likely only show symptoms such as decreased appetite, but can still transmit the bacteria to other animals and humans. (RELATED: Salmonella Outbreak In 11 States Linked To Household Pet, CDC Says)

This is the second major pet food recall in 2023. In August, the FDA issued two recalls for human and animal food products from Food Lion and Kroeger after items were suspected of carrying listeria.