Middle School Boy Falsely Accused Of Blackface

A California middle school student was suspended for wearing black face paint at a football game, according to the Daily Caller.

In addition to the suspension, the school also banned him from attending sporting events for the rest of the year as punishment for the “hate incident.”

Countless athletes wear black paint under their eyes because it reduces sun glare during games and has evolved into a sort of war paint look. A middle schooler tried to be part of a normal and popular face painting and was called hateful for it. Only in California!

He’s not wearing blackface. The paint is limited to his cheeks. It’s not a hate crime! The student reportedly lawyered up and seems prepared to sue the school district for violating the First Amendment. Good for this kid.

