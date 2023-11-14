Florida High School Teacher Charged With Shooting Wife And Brother-In-Law While Together For Wedding: REPORT

A Florida high school teacher was arrested Saturday in Tennessee on suspicion of shooting his wife and brother-in-law at a hotel, according to officials and multiple reports.

Police responded to “an active shooter call” at the Marriott of Cool Springs at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the City of Franklin. The 29-year-old suspect, Cody Wiggins, allegedly used a “semi-automatic handgun” and had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Police found Wiggins’ wife and brother-in-law wounded at the scene, per the press release. All three individuals had been in the area for a wedding.

The victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, and their exact condition remains unknown at the time of writing. Wiggins has been charged with “two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence,” per the press release. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail and faces a $3.5 million bond for release, according to WPDE. (RELATED: Mother Accidentally Shoots Son Thinking He Was Home Intruder, Police Say)

Wiggins was suspended from his teaching duties at West Florida High School upon his arrest, according to the Pensacola News Journal. “In compliance with Florida law and the Escambia County School District’s contractual provisions, the employee will be immediately suspended,” Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said in a statement cited by the outlet. “We will continue to work with law enforcement as the case is brought to a culmination.”

The exact motive for the alleged crime remains under investigation.