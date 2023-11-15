Americans Are Breaking With Biden’s Handling Of Israel-Hamas War: POLL

Americans are breaking with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war as a majority of Americans think Israel should call for a ceasefire, according to a Wednesday Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Thirty-two percent of Americans believe “the U.S. should support Israel,” a nine-point drop from a previous Oct. 12-13 Reuters/Ipsos poll. More Americans, 43%, are opposed to sending further weapons to Israel than those who are in favor of doing so, which is about 31%, the poll shows.

Since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel on Oct.7, Biden and his administration have committed the United States’ support to Israel during their war against the terrorist organization. Amid calls for a ceasefire, including some from within Biden’s own party, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has repeatedly said that the administration believes that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans believe Israel should call for a ceasefire and try to negotiate with Hamas, the poll shows. Half of the Republicans surveyed and about three-quarters of the Democrats think Israel should call for a ceasefire.

The poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults and has a margin of precision of about four points.

Biden has faced calls from within his own party, the Muslim community and from members of his administration to back a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The National Muslim Democratic Council threatened to keep the Muslim community’s vote from Biden if he failed to call for a ceasefire by Oct. 31. (RELATED: ‘Very Betrayed’: Young Dems Threaten To Withhold Support For Biden Over His Israel Stance)

“We call on the White House to urgently advocate for an immediate ceasefire,” the National Muslim Democratic Council wrote in an October letter to Biden. “Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you.”