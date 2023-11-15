Caitlyn Jenner Drops The ‘R Word’ In Response To Donald Trump Jr

Caitlyn Jenner used the “R word” in a reply Wednesday to a tweet by Donald Trump Jr. criticizing President Joe Biden’s Iran policy.

In a tweet, Trump Jr. responded to news that the Biden administration was waiving up to $10 billion in sanctions toward Iran while the Hamas-Israel war rages on.

“I know you’re not allowed to use the R word that was a big part of our vernacular growing up if you’re my age, but there has to be exceptions, right??? Because this is f&$king re$?&;ed! How much do the democrats hate the world? Do they ever learn?” the former president’s son tweeted.

“I’ll say it RETARTED!” Jenner tweeted in response, misspelling the word.

I’ll say it RETARTED! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 15, 2023

Trump Jr. was responding to an article by the Washington Free Beacon titled, “Biden Unlocks Fresh Funds to Iran Totaling Billions.” The administration reportedly defended the policy by claiming the funds allow Washington to limit the leverage Iran has over Iraq, according to the outlet.