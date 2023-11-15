Media

Conservatives, Social Media Users Rage Over Chinese Communist Flags Flying Across San Francisco

Chinese flags on the streets of San Francisco

[Screenshot/Twitter/Oli London]

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
Conservatives raged Wednesday against the large number of Chinese Communist flags that rolled out across San Francisco, California.

A sea of people waved Chinese Communist flags in the city ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference. The two world leaders met face-to-face for the first time in a year amid rising tensions between the two countries.

“No, these aren’t the streets of Beijing, China. These are the streets of San Francisco lined up with Chinese flags for the arrival of President Xi,” Republican Virginia Rep. Ben Cline said. “Disgraceful.”

“Chinese flags line the streets of Beijing to welcome President Xi Jinping,” Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said. “Just kidding. This is San Francisco.”

“Is this communist China? No it’s Communist San Francisco, “activist and author Oli London said. “Thousands have lined the streets waving Chinese flags in San Francisco to welcome Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. Homeless people were temporarily removed from the streets to make way for the Chinese leader.”

“San Francisco looks so much better with Chinese flags,” Rebel News’ Ian Miles Cheong said. “Not a single American flag or homeless person in sight.” (RELATED: ‘I Completely Reject The Premise Of Your Question’: Reporter Confronts Biden Adviser Over San Francisco Clean Up) 

“China’s Pres. Xi arrives in a sparkly cleaned up San Francisco. The Homeless have been moved out of the city, American flags replaced with Chinese,” author Patrick Brauckmann said. “All he had to do to deserve this welcome was unleash a virus, kill a few thousand and ruin the economy.”

“San Francisco today during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival. NOT A SINGLE AMERICAN FLAG IN SIGHT. Does this piss anybody else off?” journalist Nick Sortor said.

Steve Hilton blamed universities for the rise of “Chinese Communist Party stooges” and antisemitism across the U.S. in a Wednesday tweet.

“One lonely Americans flag being flown in a sea of Chinese flags in San Francisco,” activist Denise Aguilar wrote.

Podcaster Bruce Snyder said many photographs showed not “one American flag” in sight.

In preparation for the summit, the city rushed to clear out the homeless from the main streets and cleaned up trash and tent cities scattered across San Francisco. The homeless, drug and crime rates soared in the city between 2020 and 2021, leading officials to issue a state of emergency in December 2021.