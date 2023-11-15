Fulton County District Attorney Motions To Revoke Trump Co-Defendant’s Bail Over Social Media Posts

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion Wednesday seeking to revoke bail for Trump co-defendant Harrison William Prescott Floyd over his social media posts.

The 23-page motion includes screenshots from numerous posts Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump, made on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the past two weeks. Floyd has “engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of release,” the motion alleges. (RELATED: ‘The Public Has A Right To Know’: Lawyer For Trump Georgia Co-Defendant Admits He Leaked Testimony Videos To Media)

“[S]ince his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in a pattern of intimidation toward known codefendants and witnesses, direct and indirect communication about the facts of this case to known codefendants and witnesses, and obstruction of the administration of justice in direct violation of this Court’s order,” the motion states. “Moreover, the Defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond.”

Wow @JennaEllisEsq . You’re a whole mess girl ! So, you didnt stop at stealing peoples hard earned money for your “Defense.”You’re also lying on @DanScavino ?!? I guess they don’t teach ethics at Harvard Law anymore. 🤷🏾‍♂️#GiveBackTheMoney https://t.co/wfQP7rzhxW — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) November 13, 2023

After a video of co-defendant Jenna Ellis’ testimony was leaked Monday, Floyd tagged her and Dan Scavino in a post on X, which Willis said “constituted an act to intimidate a known codefendant and witnesses and direct communication with a known codefendant and witnesses about the facts of the case, in violation of conditions of release.”

Floyd also posted multiple times on Tuesday about witness Ruby Freeman, the motion records.

In another instance, Floyd “discussed the facts of this case and communicated indirectly to codefendant and witness Jenna Ellis by discussing her guilty plea” by participating in an interview with the Conservative Daily podcast on Nov. 6.

Floyd was indicted alongside former President Donald Trump and the other 17 co-defendants on three counts Aug. 14, including violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. He pleaded not guilty to all three.

