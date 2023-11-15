Megyn Kelly Says Newsom ‘Doesn’t Give Two Sh*ts’ About California Children After Cleanup For Xi

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly expressed her disgust with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speedy street cleanup of San Francisco on Tuesday before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival.

“Unbelievable. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco, London Breed, clean up this city just in time for the Chinese leader to show up there with Joe Biden. They’re important, but the actual residents of California can pound sand,” Kelly said on the latest episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly complained that Newsom admitted the only reason the city was being cleaned was because of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit taking place in San Francisco on Wednesday.

“I know folks say, ‘they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming into town’ – that’s true because it’s true,” Newsom said Thursday. “I’m so excited about showing this place off to 21 fancy foreign leaders from around the world.”

“It’s so offensive, and I love that he just gave it up,” Kelly said about Newsom’s comments.

Kelly referred to San Franciscans “hooked on fentanyl” as the Chinese president’s “real work” in the United States. A Biden administration official previously announced in July China’s unwillingness to help the U.S. counter the illicit smuggling of fentanyl at the border. Fentanyl, which is produced in China and transported into the U.S. by smugglers in Mexico, was responsible for more than 100,000 overdose deaths in 2021.

“He’s been taking speech writing from Kamala Harris, his main competition for the job of president,” Kelly said. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom’s China Trip Shines Light On California’s Partnership With ‘Malign’ CCP Influence Operation)

Biden will meet with Xi face-to-face on Wednesday as tensions between both countries continue to rise. This is the first time the two world leaders are meeting since the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in Nov. 2022.