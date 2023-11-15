Police Arrest Miami Man After He Allegedly Kisses And Abuses 92-Year-Old In Elderly Home: REPORT

Miami-Dade County police have arrested 29-year-old Cristian Rodriguez Cabanes after surveillance video captured him allegedly kissing, then attacking, a 92-year-old male resident in an assisted living home, investigators say, according to Local 10 News.

Surveillance video reportedly revealed Rodriguez Cabanes “kissing the victim multiple times on the mouth,” stating he would “backhand the victim on the face.” Rodriguez Cabanes then allegedly smashed the man’s nose a total of seven times, investigator Juan Vera’s police report said, per Local 10. (RELATED: ‘Lock Her In The Closet’: Police Arrest Healthcare Workers For Elderly Abuse After Livestream)

The alleged abuse occurred July 2 at Lake View Assisted Living Facility (ALF), Local 10 noted. Whether Rodriguez Cabanes was employed at the ALF at the time is reportedly not stated in the warrant.

Cristian Rodríguez Cabanes fur arrestado en la sede de la policía de Miami el martes por tres cargos de agresión a una persona mayor de 65 años. https://t.co/cNDQxyovEP — Local 10 Español (@Local10Espanol) November 15, 2023

Vera stated in the report the victim was incapable of giving consent due to being cognitively impaired and physically limited, according to Local 10. However, the elderly man attempted to defend himself and fought back against his alleged attacker, causing Rodriguez Cabanes to allegedly hold down the victim’s head “in an aggressive manner,” Vera’s report stated.

“The victim is heard moaning and groaning while this is happening,” Vera’s report stated, per Local 10.

As of Tuesday, Rodriguez Cabanes is being held on a $60,000 bond, according to Arrests.org.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces a minimum of three years imprisonment, a possibility of up to 500 hours community service and up to $10,000 in fines, per Florida State law.