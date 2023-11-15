REPORT: Milwaukee Mother Faces Multiple Charges After Baby Girl Allegedly Dies From Fentanyl Overdose

A 29-year-old mother is facing a series charges related to child neglect, including one count that resulted in the death of her infant, according to a local report.

Kiara Hopson is accused of failing to provide adequate care for her children at home, CBS58 reported Tuesday, citing a criminal complaint. She was criminally charged with four counts of child neglect, including the death of her 10-month-old daughter who reportedly died from overdose. Hopson found her daughter unresponsive upon returning home and said, “My baby isn’t breathing!” the outlet reported. First responders attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, per CBS58.

A police investigation reportedly revealed the presence of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Hopson’s home. Medical examinations found fentanyl in the deceased child’s system and identified acute drug intoxication as the cause of death, according to CBS58.

A Milwaukee mother has been charged with four counts of child neglect, including one resulting in an infant’s death due to drug overdose. Full story: https://t.co/SJc1RkRUOr — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 14, 2023

Hopson’s three other children were also tested. A three-year-old tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl (a synthetic opioid), and benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite), according to CBS58. An 8-year-old’s urine sample indicated the presence of cyclobenzaprine (a muscle relaxant not approved for young children) and the same cocaine metabolite allegedly detected in the younger child, per the outlet. (RELATED: ‘The Littlest Victims’: The Fentanyl Epidemic Has Left Children Without Parents Across America)

Hopson faces one count of neglecting a child resulting in great bodily harm which could lead to a fine of $25,000 and a maximum of 12 years and six months in prison, according to CBS58. Additionally, she is reportedly charged with three counts of neglecting a child resulting in bodily harm (Class H Felonies), each carrying a potential fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of six years’ imprisonment per count.

Her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee County Court, according to CBS58.