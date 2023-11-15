Teachers Conference Plots How To ‘Inspire Activism,’ Teach Critical Race Theory

The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) is hosting a teachers conference from Nov. 16 to 19, and several of the sessions feature instruction on how to bring woke ideologies into the classroom.

The National Council of Teachers of English is a member-based organization that offers resources for English teachers across the country. Conexiones 2023 is being held in Columbus, Ohio. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: LGBT Alliance Clubs Infiltrating Schools Across The Nation, Investigation Reveals)

Sessions carry titles such as, “From Virginia Woolf to Lil Wayne: Using Music to Bridge Connections and Create Community in the English Composition Classroom,” “Learning for Critical Consciousness,” “Nonfiction Books to Inspire Activism and Advocacy in the Classroom” and “Using Critical Race Theory to Deconstruct the Historical Context in a Short Story: Learning How to Use CRT to Deepen Our Teaching of Literature,” according to a list posted by the NCTE.

“This presentation is a literary analysis of a short story using CRT [critical race theory] as an instructive lens. The idea is to offer teachers another concept of applying a critical theory to their teaching repertoire while showing how CRT can help our way of thinking and teaching literature,” a description of the latter panel reads.

The National Education Association (NEA), the country’s largest teachers union, released an LGBTQ toolkit for teachers in June. The guidance encourages teachers to use “gender neutral” pronouns and to introduce themselves with their own pronouns. A six-part training series addresses “exploring the intersections of race” and transgenderism.