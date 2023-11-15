New Jersey Axes ‘So Help Me God’ Oath For Candidates Running For Office

New Jersey has eliminated the requirement for candidates to swear religious oaths when running for elected office, NJ.com reported Wednesday.

Lauren Zyriek, acting director of the state’s Division of Elections, issued a memo Oct. 24 to all county clerks, stating candidates may now make a “solemn affirmation or declaration in lieu of an oath,” according to NJ.com.

The current New Jersey Revised Statutes § 41:1-1 traditionally required candidates to swear allegiance to the U.S. and New Jersey Constitutions, ending with “So help me God.”

New Jersey is dropping its requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words “so help me God” in filing paperwork for their candidacy. https://t.co/IuRQcUyl6j — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 15, 2023

This change follows a lawsuit filed by James Tosone, a Bergen County resident and congressional hopeful, against Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Tosone, a self-described “nontheist,” argued the state’s mandate for candidates to swear a religious oath violated his conscience, inflicting “irreparable harm,” NJ.com reported.

“By requiring plaintiff to swear ‘so help me God,’ in order to run for public office, without a secular option, the secretary of state has inflicted, and will continue to inflict, irreparable harm upon (Tosone),” the lawsuit read, per NJ.com. (RELATED: Religion Is Declining In America. Here’s How That Could Decide Elections For Years To Come)

Zyriek’s memo clarified election officials accepting petitions from candidates can accept a non-religious affirmation or declaration. Furthermore, the phrase “so help me God” is to be omitted in these affirmations or declarations going forward, the outlet noted.

Following the state’s adjustment to its policy, Tosone’s attorneys filed a notice to dismiss the lawsuit. A federal judge signed the dismissal order Tuesday, effectively closing the case, NJ.com reported.