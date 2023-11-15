The US Ran A $210 Billion Trade Deficit With China In First Nine Months Of 2023

The United States ran a trade-in-goods deficit of $210.223 billion with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the first nine months of this year, according to data published by the Census Bureau.

From January through September, the U.S. exported $105.848 in goods to China while importing $306.071 billion in goods from China — resulting in the nine-month bilateral trade deficit of $210.223 billion.

In every calendar year since 1985, the Census Bureau reports, the U.S. trade in goods with China has resulted in a deficit for the U.S. In every calendar year since 2012, that deficit has exceeded $300 billion.

In 2022, the U.S. exported $154.012 billion in goods to the PRC and imported $536.307 in goods from the PRC. The result was a trade deficit of $382.295 billion.

“The federal government cannot afford to pay its current bills, let alone pay for one war, and certainly not two — not to mention three if China invades Taiwan. Yet Ms. Yellen seems blissfully unaware of these facts which come from her own department…”

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/FErkXdwhMU — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) November 11, 2023

Among the products the United States imported from China in 2022, according to the Census Bureau, were $52,554,508,826 in computers and $19,674,107,965 in computer accessories; $78,875,928,371 in cellphones and other household goods; $77,059,852,085 in apparel; $41,329,396,480 in toys, games and sporting goods; $17,094,855,350 in household appliances; and $11,777,798,866 in pharmaceutical preparations.

In its latest report on human rights in the PRC, which was published in March, the State Department said that the PRC was engaging in genocide and forced labor. (RELATED: Feds Collect Record Taxes For October — But Still Run Massive Deficit)

“Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” the report said. “These crimes were continuing and included: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of the country’s birth control policies; rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; and persecution including forced labor and draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.”

