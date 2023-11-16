Biden Suggests Americans Unhappy With The Economy Are ‘Disconnected’ From Reality

President Joe Biden suggested Thursday that Americans who are unhappy with the economy are experiencing a “disconnect.”

Biden touted a variety of economic statistics during a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, before acknowledging that the American people feel a “disconnect” between the “numbers, and how people feel about their place in the world right now.” As Biden and his administration continue to insist “Bidenomics” is a success, 61% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and 75% of U.S. adults think the economy is in a “fair” or “poor” state. (RELATED: White House, Media Elites Think Americans Are Too Stupid To See How Good Biden’s Economy Is)

“The last quarter the American economy grew 4.9%. The highest growth rate in two years,” Biden said during his Thursday speech. “More people in the United States are in the workforce today than any time in American history. Unemployment has been under 4% for 21 straight months. Inflation has come down by 65%, and more to do. I mean, we know have lowest inflation — lowest inflation rate of any advanced economy in the world. Meanwhile, median household wealth has grown by 37% in real terms since before the pandemic.”

Despite Biden’s repeated touting of the economy, the American people are not viewing this situation the same way. Sixteen percent of Americans believe the economy is getting better while 56% of U.S. adults say the economy is getting worse, according to a September YouGov Poll.

“I acknowledge there’s a disconnect between the numbers, and how people feel about their place in the world right now,” Biden continued during the speech.

“We can deal with the second part as well,” Biden added. “We still have work to do.”

For the last several months, Democrats have been raising concerns that the White House’s “Bidenomics” push is not landing with the American people, according to a Politico report. Democrats have voiced concerns that while the White House cites low unemployment rates and lower inflation, the American people who are still struggling financially may be turned off by the “Bidenomics” branding.

Throughout September and October, top Biden allies reportedly met with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) who presented data that the “Bidenomics” branding is not convincing the American people that the economy is on the mend, Politico reported. PCCC reportedly presented a poll to the White House that showed just 35% of Americans trusted Democrats over Republicans on economic issues while seven out of 10 Americans did not believe the economy was improving, despite being told that unemployment was at record lows and that inflation was easing.

“We’re working every day to show the American people what President Biden and Congressional Democrats have delivered,” White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa told Politico. “We will continue reaching out to the portion of Americans who are not yet aware of those incredibly popular accomplishments.”