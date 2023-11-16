GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Bank Of America Over Providing Personal Account Details To FBI Related To January 6

A select House subcommittee issued a subpoena to Bank of America (BoA) Thursday, seeking information on the bank providing customers’ financial information to the FBI.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the House Judiciary Committee announced the subpoena via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and a press release. The House of Representatives voted to establish the select subcommittee chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in a party-line vote on Jan. 10. (RELATED: ‘Pretty Frightening Stuff’: Jim Jordan Reacts To Revelations From Wray Hearing)

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan Subpoenas Bank of America for Information on Sharing Customers’ Private Financial Data with the FBI pic.twitter.com/MbBUSoukYD — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) November 16, 2023

“In 2021, BoA provided the FBI—voluntarily and without any legal process—with a list of individuals who made transactions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area using a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021,” Jordan wrote in the letter dated Thursday.

Jordan and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky previously requested the information in June. “It is unclear what ‘legal’ process permits the FBI or BoA to share the sensitive customer information of potentially thousands of BoA customers and implicate them in a federal law enforcement investigation without any clear criminal nexus,” Jordan wrote. Bank of America refused to voluntarily provide the information, according to the letter, claiming it followed a “legal process.”

“In light of your lack of compliance with our earlier voluntary request, please find attached a subpoena from the Committee on the Judiciary to compel the production of the requested documents,” Jordan wrote. “To the extent that any responsive documents to the subpoena include information such as customer names, addresses, credit card numbers, birth dates, or social security numbers, the Committee requests that the information be redacted to protect personal identifiable information.”

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

