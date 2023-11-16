NYC Cuts School Safety Officers, Asks Parents To Fill The Gap

New York City (NYC) Mayor Eric Adams said parents may have to volunteer to keep the city’s schools safe after hundreds of newly trained safety officers were cut, per the New York Post (NYP).

Adams insinuated parents must choose between going to their jobs or having the Housewives of New York volunteer as security guards at public schools.

The city cut 250 school safety agents as the cost of the migrant crisis continues to destroy the city and its budget.

Let this be a reminder to New York City that the priorities of current leadership are increased funding for illegal immigrants and decreased funding for your already crappy public schools.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: This Woman Is The World’s Biggest Snowflake)