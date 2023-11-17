Jewish Democrat’s NYC Office Vandalized With Pro-Palestine Graffiti: ‘Blood On Ur Hands’

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman’s Brooklyn office was vandalized Friday with pro-Palestine graffiti, including slogans like “Free Palestine,” “Let Gaza Live,” and “Blood On Ur Hands,” according to multiple reports.

The slogans were painted in red and white across the front of the Jewish Democrat’s office on 9th Street in the Park Slope neighborhood. A spokesperson for Goldman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that upon staffer’s arrival at the office around 8:50 a.m., the New York Police Department (NYPD) was already there.

Photos of the vandalism were posted by Democratic District Leader Douglas Schneider, stating that the graffiti is a “deplorable crime.” (RELATED: New York Jewish Schools Close, Beef Up Security After Hamas Calls For Day Of ‘Jihad’)

“This is what @RepDanGoldman @danielsgoldman & staff confronted when they showed up to work today,” Schneider posted on Twitter. “It is a direct result of his speaking out against anti-Semitism & supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. Defacing his office is not a form of protest, it is a deplorable crime.”

This is what @RepDanGoldman @danielsgoldman & staff confronted when they showed up to work today. It is a direct result of his speaking out against anti-Semitism & supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. Defacing his office is not a form of protest, it is a deplorable crime. pic.twitter.com/NqHHiNCtF9 — Douglas M. Schneider (@DougSchneiderBK) November 17, 2023

NYPD’s 78th precinct had already responded to graffiti at various sites in the area when they found the vandalism on the congressman’s district office, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. (RELATED: ‘F*ck All You Guys’: Video Shows Woman Launching Unhinged Tirade Toward Jewish Children On DC Subway)

“Our office is accessible 24/7 by appointment, phone, social media, email, or mail, and our incredible constituent services team works around the clock to respond to outreach. Harassing, intimidating, and outright attacking the staff of a Jewish elected official at a time of rising violence and rampant antisemitism is dangerous and unacceptable,” Simone Kanter, Goldman’s Communications Director, told the New York Post.

Security footage showed there were at least two people involved in the incident, however, the vandals placed a plastic bag over the camera making the images unclear, Goldman’s office told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Goldman has reportedly been vocal in supporting both Israel and Palestine civilians, since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel. The congressman has called for “unconditional support” for Israel’s fight against Hamas, and has also called for the protection of Palestinians already in the U.S. from being deported to a conflict area amid the war.