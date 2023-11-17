‘Hands Thrown’: National Book Awards Host Threatens To Assault Moms For Liberty

LeVar Burton appeared to threaten Moms for Liberty, the parental rights advocacy group, during an opening statement Wednesday night at the National Book Awards Ceremony.

The National Book Awards is an annual event put on by the National Book Foundation meant to “celebrate the best literature published in the United States.” One of winners included Justin Torres’ “radical queer novel” titled, “Blackouts.”

“Are there any Moms for Liberty in the house? No? Good. Then hands will not need to be thrown tonight,” Burton said to thundering applause. (RELATED: Biden Admin Announces Investigation Of ‘Anti-Muslim’ And Antisemitic Schools During Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict)

In an update posted on the foundation’s website, the National Book Foundation said speeches in the past have been, “poignant, funny, moving, at times political.”

LeVar Burton threatened physical violence against Moms for Liberty at last night’s National Book Awards ceremony. “Are there any Moms for Liberty in the house? No? Good. Then hands will not need to be thrown tonight.” pic.twitter.com/dSVUFClBqu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 16, 2023

“Political statements, if made, are by no means unprecedented in the history of the National Book Awards, or indeed any awards ceremony. We are working with the venue to ensure a safe environment for all our guests. We of course hope that everyone attending the National Book Awards, in person or tuning in online, comes in a spirit of understanding, compassion, and humanity — the very things that the books we love inspire.”

“It is truly disheartening that somebody who has been so influential in the lives of children can stoop so low as to threaten their mothers,” Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice said of Burton’s comments. “What are people like LeVar Burton trying to hide from us that it must come to physical violence to protect their agenda? We will not be deterred. We will continue to fight for our children at every step.”

The National Book Foundation made a statement on the Israel-Hamas war during the event, condemning anti-semitism and anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim sentiment. The foundation lost a sponsor due to concerns the statement was too anti-Israel.