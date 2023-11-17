‘Our Faith Is What Got Us Through It’: Vivek Ramaswamy Opens Up About The Loss Of His First Child

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday shared the experience he and his wife went through losing their first child, stating that their faith is what got them through it.

Ramaswamy shared his story on stage during an evangelical Christian forum in Iowa alongside fellow candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. All candidates spoke on the topic of abortion, with Ramaswamy telling a story he had never shared before. (RELATED: ‘Classic Mainstream Media Move’: Ramaswamy Calls Out CNN Anchor Live On-Air For ‘Ignoring’ China With Trump Coverage)

“I actually haven’t shared this story before, but just about a personal experience and so I’m gonna dip below the logic here so Apoorva, my wife you … she’s a throat surgeon … she began her surgical training in 2015. And that’s the year we got married,” Ramaswamy stated.

I haven’t spoken publicly about the loss of Apoorva and my first child—it’s difficult for us to talk about it. Apoorva and I draw strength from our faith in God and are so blessed to be the parents to our two sons Karthik and Arjun. pic.twitter.com/x2qzWqrxS5 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 17, 2023

Ramaswamy continued to recall his marriage stating that although he and his wife, Aproova, worked intensely, during their “fourth year” they were “blessed” with their first child. The presidential candidate emphasized they were “ecstatic” about the news of their child, telling friends and family members. (RELATED: ‘Classic Mainstream Media Move’: Ramaswamy Calls Out CNN Anchor Live On-Air For ‘Ignoring’ China With Trump Coverage)

“We wrote a letter to our child — what we wanted to impart, what were the stories from our parents and our grandparents we wanted to tell. And about three and a half months in, you know, Apoorva — one day she woke up, she said, ‘I’m bleeding.’ She had a miscarriage. And we lost our first child,” Ramaswamy said while tearing up.

“And that was the loss of a life. It was our family’s loss. And you know Apoorva, she is probably one of the most upbeat, strong, positive people you will meet. She went into a state of depression after that. And our faith is what got us through it, actually. Our faith teaches us that, you know, our child joined his creator and one day we will too.”

Ramaswamy continued on to tell the story of his second son child, noting the difficulties they had during the pregnancy. One of Ramaswamy’s sons came up on stage to clapping and smiles from the host and fellow candidates.

The presidential candidate currently sits at 5.2% for the Republican primary nominee spot, according to a FiveThirtyEight poll.