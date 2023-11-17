Xi Jinping Staying in Ritzy Hotel Near Where Drug Dealer Was Arrested With Enough Fentanyl to Kill 100,000 People

Xi Jinping, the president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is staying at a ritzy San Francisco hotel that is not far from where a drug dealer was arrested twice in 2022, each time possessing about 50,000 “potentially lethal doses” of fentanyl.

The Daily Mail recently reported that during his visit to San Francisco this week, Xi is staying at the St. Regis Hotel. This hotel, which is in the city’s South of Market (SOMA) district, is about a mile from the SOMA locations where Eduardo Rosales-Silva was arrested in May and June 2022.

“On May 31, 2022, Mr. Rosales-Silva was arrested by San Francisco Police in the area of Eighth Street and Market Street in possession of 94.5 grams of fentanyl (almost 50,000 potentially lethal does), 43 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of cocaine base, 11.3 grams of heroin, a taser, pocketknife and working digital scale,” said a press release published on Sept. 22 by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office.

“The court released him on his own recognizance in this matter,” said the release.

“Less than one month later,” it said, “he was arrested again on June 27, 2022, by San Francisco Police in the area of Eighth Street and Stevenson Street in possession of 13.8 grams of heroin, 106.3 grams (more than 50,000 potentially lethal doses) of fentanyl and 31.3 grams of methamphetamine.”

“Today, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office secured a conviction of Eduardo Rosales-Silva (20) after trial by jury for possession for sale of dangerous and deadly drugs in two cases,” said the district attorney’s Sept. 22 release.

Xi arrived at the San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday and met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., which is south of San Francisco. Their summit took place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, which is being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Moscone Center is also in the SOMA district and is only about a block from the St. Regis Hotel. (RELATED: Biden To Lift Sanctions On Chinese Human Rights Abuser In Exchange For Xi’s Latest Promise To Combat Fentanyl: REPORT)

The locations on Eighth Street where Rosales-Silva was twice arrested in 2022 are only a one-mile walk from the St. Regis, where Xi is staying, according to Google Maps.

“The CDC estimates that over 110,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2022, almost 70% of these deaths were caused by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids,” says the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Between January and September 2023, 620 people died from drug overdoses in San Francisco, with 506 of the deaths involving fentanyl, according to a report from the San Francisco Office Of The Chief Medical Examiner.

“Chinese chemical companies are fueling the fentanyl crisis in the United States by sending fentanyl precursors, fentanyl analogues, xylazine, and nitazenes into our country and into Mexico. These chemicals are used to make fentanyl and make it especially deadly,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in an Oct. 3 Department of Justice press release.

“We know that the global fentanyl supply chain, which ends with the deaths of Americans, often starts with chemical companies in China,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in that same press release.

At their Wednesday summit, Biden and Xi agreed to combat fentanyl, the Associated Press reported

“During their November 15 meeting, President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) announced the resumption of bilateral cooperation on counternarcotics, with a focus on reducing the flow of precursor chemicals fueling illicit fentanyl and synthetic drug trafficking. For years, bilateral cooperation on counternarcotics has been suspended,” the White House announced Thursday. “The PRC is now taking law enforcement action against illicit precursor suppliers, has issued a notice to industry warning Chinese companies against illicit trade in precursor chemicals and pill presses equipment, and has committed to restart key law enforcement cooperation.”

“As President Xi Jinping stated last night at the welcome dinner hosted by the friendly organizations in the United States, ‘China sympathizes deeply with the American people, especially the young, for the sufferings that Fentanyl has inflicted upon them,'” Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy, told the DCNF by email. “‘The two Presidents have agreed to set up a working group on counternarcotics to further the cooperation and help the United States tackle drug abuse.'”

Last weekend, the City of San Francisco took steps to clear out the homeless and erected a series of high fences in the area around the Moscone Center, the DCNF reported.

“I know folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town,'” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Monday. “That’s true, because it’s true.”

