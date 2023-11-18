Nikki Haley Claims She Would Support Six-Week Abortion Ban As Red State Governor

Nikki Haley said Friday she would sign a six-week abortion ban in South Carolina if she was still governor, according to The Washington Post.

Haley has walked a fine line on the issue during her campaign, calling on multiple occasions for a “consensus” on the matter but said during the 2024 GOP presidential debate on Nov. 8 that she is “unapologetically pro-life.” Haley was asked by Bob Vander Plaats, president of the FAMILY Leader, at an evangelical conference if she would support a six-week ban if she was still governor and Haley confirmed that she would, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: ‘A Marginal Bump’: Strategists Divided On Whether Democrats Will Make Big Gains Over Abortion In 2024)

Haley said during the debate that she felt getting Congress to sign a 15-week ban was not realistic; clashing with former candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who said he would give his support to a federal ban, according to USA Today.

“I will sign anything where we can get 60 Senate votes, but don’t make the American people think that you’re going to push something on them when we don’t even have the votes in the Senate,” Haley said.

Nikki Haley breaks down her policy views on abortion while speaking to a room of evangelical Republicans Asked if she were still SC gov, would she sign a bill similar to IA’s bill banning most abortions after 6 wks? “Yes,” Haley said. “Whatever the people decide you should do” pic.twitter.com/iKl1JfaMEY — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) November 17, 2023

Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for President Joe Biden’s campaign, came after Haley, saying that the former ambassador to the United Nations was “no moderate” on the issue.

“Nikki Haley is no moderate — she’s an anti-abortion MAGA extremist who wants to rip away women’s freedoms just like she did when she was South Carolina governor,” Moussa said.

Haley was also criticized by fellow candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who said that Haley’s comment about “her truth” during the debate was not received well by voters during a stop in Iowa.

“No, it’s not your truth or this person’s truth. There’s the truth,’ DeSantis said. “And we’ve got to be grounded in the truth and not be involved in saying everyone has their own.”

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.