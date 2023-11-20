Fruit Loops Now Offers Free Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Digital Library For Your Kids

Fruit Loops cereal boxes in Canada are now labeled with an advertisement for a website containing left-wing literature as part of Kellogg Canada’s partnership with Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Canada, a leftist advocacy group, BGC Canada announced.

Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of “equity, diversity, and inclusion.” .@KelloggsUS wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your… pic.twitter.com/RMy2BBIRbR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

“We are proud to announce our new corporate partnership with ‘Kellogg Canada’ and their ‘Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal brand for 2023,” the official Boys & Girls Club BGC Canada website said. “Together, we are introducing the ‘Kellogg’s® Froot Loops’ ED&I Digital Library – a FREE online library of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion family-centric content including books, podcasts and more for parents and their children to explore together.”

Books in the digital library, which was launched in July, cover topics like “kindness, gender equality, and diverse abilities,” according to the website. Each cereal box contains a four-digit code granting permanent access to the collection of books. (RELATED: Wauwatosa Asks Employees To Not Use Christmas Decor In Public Spaces)

BGC Canada emphasized the digital library will show kids the “colourful world we all live in,” representing the organization’s “shared commitment to ED&I” found in its “core values,” according to the website.

Some public school libraries throughout the United States have started to include LGBT literature in an attempt to champion similar DEI initiatives. Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy blasted the inclusion of pornographic books in children’s libraries, reading excerpts from “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “This Book Is Gay” to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias at a Senate hearing in September.