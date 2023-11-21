Longtime Dem Rep Announces Retirement Ahead Of 2024

Longtime Democratic California Rep. Anna Eshoo announced in a video Tuesday that she would not seek another term in the lower chamber in 2024.

Eshoo had been serving in the House since 1993 where she represented three different constituencies — California’s 14th, 18th and 16th Congressional Districts. The congresswoman touted her bipartisan work in Congress, where 66 of her bills were signed into law by five different presidents over her tenure, according to the announcement video. (RELATED: Wave Of Retirement Announcements Could Mean Major Shakeup On Capitol Hill)

“I’m choosing this beautiful season of thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek re-election, and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you, my magnificent constituents,” said Eshoo. “For three decades, you’ve given me your trust, and I’ve given every fiber of my being to live up to the sacred trust in every way possible. Whether it’s been in community centers, city halls, classrooms or companies — you’ve invited me into your lives, your homes and your hearts. And this has enriched my representation of the most distinguished congressional district in our country.”

The congresswoman had previously served as chief of staff to California’s state House speaker pro tempore, on the board of supervisors for San Mateo County and as a Democratic National Committeewoman from the Golden State. Eshoo’s decision follows a wave of retirements in both the House and the Senate after a tumultuous year on Capitol Hill.

Eshoo, who was the first woman and Democrat elected to the 16th Congressional District, will serve out the remainder of her term, according to the video.

“Over all the years, my legislation and my votes have reflected the values of my constituents — strengthen our democracy, protect our national security, perfect our union by making it fairer for all and build an economy that lifts up everyone. As my last year in congress approaches, I will continue my work with vigor and unswerving commitment to you,” said Eshoo.

